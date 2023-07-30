Man United and Fiorentina are set to hold direct talks over the transfer of Amrabat

Few moments ago, Transfer Live reported that Premier League Giant, Manchester United are set to hold direct talks with Fiorentina for the transfer of Sofyan Amrabat tomorrow.

According to reports, the Red Devil's will now focus their attention to Amrabat after reaching full agreement with Atalanta yesterday for the signing of 20 year old Denmark International, Rasmus Hojlund.

According to reports, the Red Devil’s will now focus their attention to Amrabat after reaching full agreement with Atalanta yesterday for the signing of 20 year old Denmark International, Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United have been linked with the 26 year old Morocco International for the past couple of weeks now as Erik Ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of the player. Amrabat is reportedly keen on reuniting with his former boss, Erik Ten Hag at the theater of dreams and we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.

Brazilian Midfielder, Fred is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford this summer, he wasn’t part of the squad that travelled to the United States due to the uncertainty surrounding his future at United and Amrabat is viewed as his perfect replacement by Erik Ten Hag.

Sofyan Amrabat is considered as one of the finest defensive midfielder in the world, known for his strength, brilliant passes and finishing, he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

