Goalkeeper

Manchester United are very close to reaching an agreement with Inter for the transfer of André Onana for a sum of roughly €55 Million. Andre Onana has a chance to replace David De Gea as Man United’s starting goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Defence

To help win more championships this season, Man United’s defense will consist of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Midfield

Mason Mount has confirmed that he is familiar with the history of the Man United shirt and is aware of the obligations that come with wearing it. He places a premium on earning people’s trust and will make every effort to do so. Fans of Man United should not worry about his disappointing them. Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes will form Man United’s new midfield as they attempt to control possession of the ball.

Forwards

Manchester United is planning a bid of roughly £50 million to sign Rasmus Hjlund from Atalanta. In order to increase their goal output and defend their Carabao Cup title from last season, Man United are expected to rely on a new attack trio of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Antony Dos Santos.

