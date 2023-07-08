SPORT

Man United 4.3.3 Potential Starting XI Line Up That Erik Ten Hag Could Use To Defend Carabao Cup.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read

Goalkeeper

Manchester United are very close to reaching an agreement with Inter for the transfer of André Onana for a sum of roughly €55 Million. Andre Onana has a chance to replace David De Gea as Man United’s starting goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Defence

To help win more championships this season, Man United’s defense will consist of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Midfield

Mason Mount has confirmed that he is familiar with the history of the Man United shirt and is aware of the obligations that come with wearing it. He places a premium on earning people’s trust and will make every effort to do so. Fans of Man United should not worry about his disappointing them. Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes will form Man United’s new midfield as they attempt to control possession of the ball.

Forwards

Manchester United is planning a bid of roughly £50 million to sign Rasmus Hjlund from Atalanta. In order to increase their goal output and defend their Carabao Cup title from last season, Man United are expected to rely on a new attack trio of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Antony Dos Santos.

only (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Xavi Hernández Stats and Trophy Won in 2008/09 vs Kevin De Bruyne Stats and Trophy Won in 2022/23

8 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Announce New Signing, Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

18 mins ago

Why Chelsea might not make the EPL Top Six If they start next season with these three wingers

30 mins ago

Number of Goals Mbappe And Haaland Need Respectively To Surpass Ronaldo’s Most Goals in UCL History

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button