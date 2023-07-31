Man United 2-3 Dortmund – Reds lose their 3rd game in a row

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Manchester United locked horns with Borussia Dortmund in their final game of the preseason tour in the United States and it wasn’t a good outing for the Reds as they lost the game 3-2.

Portuguese Right Back, Diogo Dalot opened the scoreline for the Red Devil’s just 24 minutes into the first half but they were not able to hold on to the lead for long as Borussia Dortmund found an equalizer in the 43rd minutes courtesy of a brilliant finish from Donyell Malen. Donyell Malen scored again 2 minutes later to put Dortmund ahead capitalizing on a defensive error made by United.

Brazilian Winger, Antony Matheus Dos Santos scored in the 52nd minutes to put Man United back into the game but Borussia Dortmund were too good offensively as they scored again in the 71st minutes and that was all they needed to cling the victory.

Manchester United defeat tonight is their 3rd in three games and this have got a lot of fans worried considering the fact that the new Premier League season is just 2 weeks away. The Reds lost 3-1 to Wrexham on the 26th day of July, 2023 and after that, they played Real Madrid which also ended in a defeat for them.

Few hours ago, It was Borussia Dortmund and it still ended in a defeat, this is definitely not the results Man United supporters want despite the fact that it’s a preseason friendly and we hope that Erik Ten Hag gets to do something about it before the begining of the new season. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

