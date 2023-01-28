Man U VS REA: What Fans Are Saying After Rashford’s 1st Half Header Was Canceled

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United started the game against Reading in the FA Cup very strongly. Ten Hag’s side dominated the game and created many chances, but the team was poor in the final third.

Manchester United VS Reading || Twitter

Well, fans have been talking about Tthe en Hag’s move to not rest players, Casemiro’s impact against Reading, Harry Maguire’s return to the lineup, and the Video Assistant Referee interventions, but this article will center on what fans are saying after Rashford’s first-half header was canceled for offside. Take a look!

Manchester United VS Reading || Twitter

1. Many Fans Believe The Goal Should Have Stood Because Salah Scored A Similar Goal against the Against Wolves.

Photo: Salah And Rashford’s Incidents || Twitter

Many days ago, Mohamed Salah’s goal the against wolves stood despite being in an offside position because Toti (wolves’ defender) deflected Gakpo’s cross. On the contrary, a Reading defender also deflected Casemiro’s pass into Weghorst’s path before the Dutch striker passed to the goalscorer. Well, since Rashford’s header was ruled out for offside because of Weghorts’ involvement, many fans have spoken about the inconsistency in the match officiating because Salah’s goal stood.

Photo: Some Reactions To Rash ford’s Disallowed Goal || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)