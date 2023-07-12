Man U VS LEE: Ten Hag’s 1st Preseason Game Lineup As Mount Makes His Debut

For many weeks, many fans have been anticipating Manchester United’s first Preseason game because of the arrival of Mason Mount. The fans want to see how the 24-year-old midfielder would fit into Manchester United.

Photo: Mason Mount || Twitter

However, note that Erik Ten Hag has named his first starting lineup of the season, and Mason Mount made the team. Even though players like Fred, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Malacia, Rashford, Antony, and Bruno Fernandes did not feature, it was still a strong list. Take a look at the team sheet.

Photo: Manchester United’s First Starting Lineup Of The Preseason || Twitter

1. Goalkeeper.

Photo: Tom Heaton || Twitter

With De Gea’s Departure, Tom Heaton started the game. The 37-year-old goalkeeper is starting his first Manchester United game in a long time.

2. Defense.

Raphael Varane, who is the captain, leads the defensive lineup of four players. The other three defenders are Lisandro Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, and Fernandez.

3. Midfield.

Photo: Mainoo || Twitter

The midfield trio Ten Hag opted for his Mason Mount, Mainoo, and Hannibal. It is Mason Mount’s debut as a Manchester United player.

4. Attack.

Photo: Amad || Twitter

The attacking trio of Jadon Sancho, Amad, and Forson will lead the attack against Leeds United.

