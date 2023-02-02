Man U 2-0 NFO: What Fans Are Saying About Antony After Sancho’s Display On His Return To The Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United progressed to the final round of this season’s Carabao Cup after beating Nottingham Forest. Well, note that Erik Ten Hag and his team now have a big task of beating Howe’s Newcastle to be able to win the title at Wembley.

However, fans have spoken about Martial’s return to the team, Antony and Garnacho’s display, Casemiro’s impact, and Fred’s impact in the second half, but this article will center on what fans are saying about Antony after Jadon Sancho’s display on his return to the team. Take a look!

1. Fans Are Saying Antony Should Sit So As Not To Lose His Spot In The Lineup To Jadon Sancho.

Against Nottingham Forest, Jadon Sancho replaced Antony and was looking very sharp. Sancho was actively involved in the buildup play and looked very determined to impress. For this reason, fans are saying that Antony could be relegated to the bench or lose his spot in the starting lineup.

