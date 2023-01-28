Man City’s Next Four Matches In All Competitions Including Tough Games Against Arsenal And Spurs.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Manchester based club continued their impressive cup form after they got a 1 – 0 win over Arsenal in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The English Premier League giants Manchester City were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous home records against Arsenal.

The Citizens were unable to utilize their usual style of play as they struggled to hold possession in the opening 45 minutes of the game.

After their hard-fought victory over Arsenal, they progressed to the next round of the competition.

The Manchester based club made their opponent struggle in the second-half as they scored a quick-counter goal.

Let’s take a look at Man City’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. TOTTENHAM VS MAN CITY: The tough league encounter between both clubs is scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2. MAN CITY VS ASTON VILLA: It’s an EPL match and will be played on the 12th of February, 2022.

3. ARSENAL VS MAN CITY: The EPL match between both clubs will be played at Emirates Stadium.

4. NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS MAN CITY: It’s a league encounter and is scheduled to take place on the 18th of February, 2022.

