Man City’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including A Tough Game Against Arsenal.

The Manchester based club were unable to get a good result after they suffered a 1 – 0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Citizens were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous away records against Tottenham Hotspur.

The English Premier League giants Manchester United had decent chances in the opening 45 minutes but they made numerous errors.

Despite their 1 – 0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, They still sit 2nd position on the EPL standings having played the same number of matches in the league.

The Manchester based club made attacking changes in the second-half but they were unable to create meaningful chances against a decent side.

After their shock loss to Tottenham Hotspur, they still sit 2nd position on the EPL standings behind log-leaders Arsenal.

Let’s take a look at Man City’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. MAN CITY VS ASTON VILLA: It’s a league match and is scheduled to take place at Etihad Stadium.

2. ARSENAL VS MAN CITY: The tough EPL encounter between both clubs Will be played on the 15th of February, 2023.

3. NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS MAN CITY: The EPL match between both clubs is scheduled to take place at City Ground.

4. RB LEIPZIG VS MAN CITY: It’s a UCL match and will be played on the 22nd of February, 2023.

