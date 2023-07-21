Man City players surprise Erling Haaland on his 23rd birthday anniversary

Few moments ago, a video clip of the moment Manchester City players organized a surprise birthday party for their teammate, Erling Haaland who turned 23 years old today surfaced online.

Manchester City shared the video on their Official Instagram Page today being Friday the 21st day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when the Manchester City players lead by Jack Grealish surprised Haaland on his 23rd birthday Anniversary. They organized a private party along with a Cake for the Norwegian to mark his birthday and he looks really excited and surprised as he didn’t see it coming.

Recall that few months ago, Haaland joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be around 65 Million Euros and he has been instrumental ever since he joined the Premier League Champions. The Norwegian Forward on his debut season helped City to win the English Premier League, The FA Cup and The UEFA Champions League making them the second English team to ever cling the treble.

Erling Haaland seems to be enjoying life in England as he is loved and cherished by his teammates, his manager aswell as the fans and that has helped him a lot in adapting to the environment. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)