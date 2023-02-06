Man City charged by Premier League for breaking financial rules

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League charged Manchester City on Monday for breaking a series of financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, when the team rose to prominence in English and European football following its ownership by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

After a four-year inquiry, the league issued a lengthy statement describing a series of suspected violations of laws by City during a time when the team won three Premier League titles—in 2012, 2014, and 2018.

City is accused of failing to disclose “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” between 2009 and 2018, as well as failing to publish “full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts” between 2009 and 2013.

Other alleged infractions include failing to comply with UEFA regulations from 2013 to 2018, failing to comply with Premier League profitability and sustainability guidelines from 2015 to 2018, and failing to cooperate with the league’s inquiry from December 2018 to the present.

The league stated that the violations had been forwarded to an independent commission ahead of a confidential hearing.

The city may face heavy penalties. The Premier League’s rule book empowers a disciplinary commission to apply a variety of sanctions.

