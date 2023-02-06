Man City at risk of Premier League expulsion over financial breaches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City are at risk of being removed from the Premier League after being charged with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules. The English Premier League (EPL) has accused Manchester City of breaching several of its financial rules following a lengthy probe. The league announced the charges in a statement published on its website on Monday. The club had allegedly broken the league’s financial rule from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 campaign.

Among the allegations levied against the club, it is alleged that Manchester City did not fully disclose the financial remunerations that were made to one of their managers over a four-year period. It is also alleged that Manchester City did not fully comply with UEFA financial fair play rules over the nine-year period, nor did they fully comply with the Premier League’s investigation.

Manchester City have been the dominant force in English football in recent years, lifting the Premier League in four of the last five seasons. However, the club will face an uncertain future if found guilty of the financial breaches, with the commission able to impose various punishments on offending clubs. These include expulsion from the Premier League, the stripping of previous titles, points deductions, transfer bans, spending limits and fines.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

