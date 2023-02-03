Man City And Chelsea Are The Only Clubs Valued Above 1Billion Euros In The World Right Now

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2020/21 UEFA Champions League Winner Chelsea and 2021/22 English Premier league Champion Manchester City are the only two clubs valued at over €1billion each this season. The two Premier League Giants are the only Clubs in the world right now with a squad valued at over a Billion Euro each.

Manchester City currently has the most expensive squad in the World as Transfer Market put the total value of the Pep Guardiola’s side at €1.05billion, that’s a Billion and 50million euro in squad value.

Chelsea was able to overtake the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and PSG after the Winter expenses of the club which saw the arrival of Premier League’s most expensive Player Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile, among others. According to Transfer Market, Chelsea current squad is valued at €1.04billion.

It’s just Manchester City and Chelsea that are currently valued at over €1billion in the World right now. Liverpool and Bayern Munich also come close to entering the Billion Euro Club but the two European giants are valued at €931million and €995million respectively, according to Transfer Market.

