Man City 3–0 WOL: Why Haaland Is Trending After The Game Ended

Erling Haaland scored all the goals as Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at the Etihad.

It should be noted that Wolverhampton Wanderers made more mistakes in the second half, with Manchester City dominating the game. Meanwhile, fans were talking about Erling Haaland’s hat trick before he was substituted, and this article is about why Norwegian was trending after the game. Look at!

One. Erling Haaland has now scored more goals than last year’s top scorer.

Haaland’s hat trick against Wolves takes him to 25 goals this season and it’s still January. Son of Tottenham and Liverpool’s Salah won the Golden Boot award last season for 23 goals, but Erling Haaland has surpassed Mark in his remaining 18 Premier League games. Because of this, many fans praise Erling Haaland.

