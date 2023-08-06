Man City 1-4 ARS: Havertz’s Display Suggests Why He Shouldn’t Be Deployed As A Striker

Manchester City lost the Community Shield final against Arsenal at Wembley. The game was evenly poised, but it was Manchester City’s youngster Palmer that scored the first goal of the game with a beautiful strike. However, Trossard scored Arsenal’s equaliser in stoppage time, and Mikel Arteta won on penalties by 1-4.

Photo: Manchester City VS Arsenal || Twitter

Well, the talking points of the game were the yellow cards, the additional time, Manchester City’s woeful penalty kicks, Kevin De Bruyne’s impact, Palmer’s wonderful strike, and the touchline theatrics, but this article will focus on how Kai Havertz’s display against Manchester City suggests why he should not be deployed as a striker. Take a look!

Photo: Manchester City VS Arsenal || Twitter

1. He Offered Nothing As A False 9.

Photo: Manchester City VS Arsenal || Twitter

Against Manchester City, it was not a surprise that Havertz was used as a striker because Gabriel Jesus was injured. However, the German has proven again that he’s not effective in that role. Against Manchester City, he was very poor with his holdup play and linkup play, and he caused little problems for Manchester City Players in the final third. When two big chances presented themselves to the German, Kai Havertz failed to find the back of the net. Also, he failed to win many duels, and for this reason, the German Forward should only be deployed as a striker for Arsenal. Similarly, his overall display showed glimpses of why he struggled at Chelsea last season.

Photo: Manchester City VS Arsenal || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)