Man, 42, arrested on suspicion of assault over alleged headbutt on Roy Keane

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted during Arsenal’s win over Manchester United on Sunday.

After the Gunners’ 3-1 victory, footage from inside the stadium surfaced, showing Micah Richards, a colleague at Sky Sports who works with Keane, pressing a fan against a wall during an agitated altercation.

As the game neared its end, it is believed that both commentators left the main television studio at the top of the West Stand and moved towards the field to prepare for their post-game commentary.

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had scored for United to take all three points while they were waiting for a lift at the members-only Highbury Bar, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside.

When the incident happened, Richards and Keane were about to travel back to the Sky Sports studio to watch replays. According to the Daily Mail, the Irishman was the target of a headbutt that hit him in the chest and chin.

A widely shared video clip that surfaced on social media captured the immediate aftermath, with Richards shoving and restraining the accused attacker while a furious Keane stood nearby.

The fan fled the incident in a crowd as the experts shouted for security but had to depart in order to be pitch-side before the game ended.

Police have been searching through CCTV material with the assistance of Arsenal to try and identify the supporter, and have now detained a 42-year-old man.

The Metropolitan Police announced in a statement on Monday that they were looking into an assault that took place at Emirates Stadium on September 3rd.

A 42-year-old male was detained on September 4th on suspicion of assault (ABH). Police have taken the man into jail. There are ongoing inquiries.

The incident has not yet been discussed by Richards or Keane, and neither of them made any mention of it when they gave their post-game analysis.

Both parties were ‘left shaken’ by the confrontation, according to The Sun, and Sky Sports plans to increase security going ahead.

Gary Lineker, host of Match of the Day and co-host of a podcast with Richards, gave somewhat of an update on his friend’s health by posting on social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter, that Richards was “all in one piece.”

