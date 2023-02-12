Malo Gusto Reveals Reason Behind His Move To Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lyon right-back Malo Gusto has revealed the reason behind his move to Chelsea in January transfer window.

The 19 year old has established himself as first team starter at Lyon. He’s also among the best defenders in Ligue 1 this season. The Blues forked out €35 million to sign Malo Gusto in January transfer window and he will see out the rest of the campaign on a loan deal.

Gusto is currently recovering from a hamstring issue and he admitted that he had been in talks with Chelsea. The 19 year old believes he made the right decision to sign for the Blues.

Malo Gusto said “It was a good offer, backed up by a good project, that’s what influenced me to make that choice.”

“There’s always a bit of apprehension. Chelsea are a big club, I’m changing countries. But when I sign, I know what to expect, and I’m signing in order to play and to impose myself.”

Gusto has made a total of 57 appearances for Lyon across all competitions providing six assists for his teammates.

