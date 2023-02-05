MAL vs RMA: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid is second in La Liga, but they are five points behind leaders Barcelona. If they want to win the title, they can’t afford to make a mistake when they travel to tenth-placed Mallorca.

Real Madrid are the top away goal scorers in La Liga this season, with 22 in ten games and only nine goals conceded. They have only lost one of their last six league games, but a recent home draw with Real Sociedad has dented their title hopes. It’s not all about scoring goals, and they’ve kept a clean sheet in four of their last five league games, including the last three and four of their last six on the road in La Liga.

Mallorca trails the Europa Conference League qualifying positions by only six points. They are, however, the same number of points above the relegation zone, and if their current form continues, that number may soon be reduced.

Mallorca have lost three of their last four games coming into this match. Worse, they failed to score in all three defeats. Their home league games have not been filled with goals. Only 13 goals have been scored in seven of them, with Mallorca scoring seven times.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Real Mallorca match will go down today at 2PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)