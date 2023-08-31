Major Awards That Haaland Won Recently

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been declared as the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. Haaland’s remarkable contribution of 12 goals in the Champions League propelled him to the top of the scoring charts and played a crucial role in Manchester City’s maiden UCL title win. The Norwegian star’s incredible start in Europe with five goals in his first three games set the tone for his unforgettable campaign.

Following his absence in two matches and a goalless streak, Haaland made a remarkable return against RB Leipzig. The ex-Borussia Dortmund striker delivered an outstanding performance by scoring five goals against Janis Blaswich leading Manchester City to a dominant 7-0 victory over the German team. In accomplishing this feat, he joined the exclusive club of Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano as the only players to have found the back of the net five times in a single UCL game.

From the looks of it, the flurry of awards for Erling Haaland has just begun. The Manchester City forward was selected as the PFA Player of the Year for bagging 36 goals and eight assists in his debut campaign in the Premier League. In addition, Haaland has earned a well-deserved spot in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year standing alongside his teammates John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland’s remarkable achievements did not end there. In the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League B, the young talent captured the title of the tournament’s top scorer contributing significantly to Norway’s commendable 24th place in the overall standings. These accomplishments will undoubtedly bolster Norway’s chances of qualifying for the 2024 UEFA Euros.

