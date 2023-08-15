SPORT

Major Area Chelsea Must Strengthen This Summer If They Are To Compete With Big Clubs This Season

Chelsea are very busy in the summer transfer window, as they have made some notable signings this summer to strengthen their squad this new season.

The played 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday evening, they will face West Ham United on Sunday evening in their second Premier League game this campaign.

Taking a critical look on the Blues performances in their Premier League opener, many Pundits and fans are pleased with the Blues performances under the Argentine manager – Mauricio Pochettino.

Having done excellently well during the pre-season tour in the US, the started their Premier League campaign with a single point in match day one. There is still one major area Chelsea must strengthen if they are to compete with the big teams this season.

The arrival of Robert Sanchez force Kepa to move to Real Madrid for a season long loan. Chelsea won the Premier League with the likes of Petr Cech, Thibaut Courtois and the Champions League and Super Cup title with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea need to sign a world class goalkeeper to compete with the big teams in the Premier League, because Sanchez needed competition from any goalkeeper to step up his game this season.

