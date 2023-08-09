Maitland-Niles set to make his mark in France with Lyon

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has agreed to join Lyon after the French Lique 1 side submitted an offer for his services. It was reported that Lyon’s offer for Arsenal academy graduate was too good for the Gunners to turn down.

For Maitland-Niles, who has been at the club since age five, this is an opportunity for a new challenge elsewhere after the struggle for consistent game time under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

The versatility of the 23-year-old who can play both as a central midfielder and a right-back, with his impressive ball-carrying skills, should add greater firepower to Lyon’s midfield. With his deal wrapped up, he becomes Lyon’s latest acquisition after they had already secured the signings of Jerome Boateng, Emerson Palmieri, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

It is a long-term deal which is reported to be in the region of £20 million, which is also an excellent opportunity for him to continue his development and make a name for himself in continental football having been in Rome with Roma before.

Story by Ibrozano Adams

