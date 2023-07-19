Mainoo, Mount, Hugill, And Sancho To Start; United’s Best XI to Face Lyon

Man United takes on Lyon in their next Preseason game, and they will be hoping to come out with a win against the French League giant.

Ahead of the game, many people would be wondering what should be Erik Ten Hag’s lineup for the game, hence, this article previews the team Erik Ten Hag should go with.

Below is how we feel Man United should Lineup against the French team.

Kobe Mainoo stole the spotlight in Man United’s first game with his dominant display in midfield, hence, he’s expected to stay in the lineup against Lyon.

Another star to watch is Mejbri Hannibal. The Algerian international have had couple of loan spells in recent times, and this may be the best time for him to nail a regular start in Erik Ten Hag’s team.

Man United had a very great campaign last season, and they will be hoping to continue where they stopped.

