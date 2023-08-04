Mahrez, Mane Top List Of African Highest Paid Footballers After Saudi Moves

The African football industry has witnessed a huge change in recent years, with a growing number of players being signed to some of the world’s biggest clubs. Two of these players, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane, have been named as the highest paid African footballers after making big moves to the Saudi Arabian football league.

These two incredible footballers have undoubtedly earned their huge pay packets. Their skills on the pitch have captured the imagination of fans across the world, and their presence will undoubtedly elevate the standard of football in Saudi Arabia. For African football fans, Mahrez and Mane are ambassadors, not just for their respective countries but for the whole continent. They represent the talent and drive that Africans bring to football and remind us all of the great potential of African footballers.

Riyad Mahrez £865,000

Mahrez was one the formidable player that Guardiola depends on in Man City, but he has then switch to Saudi Arabia Pro League Club, Al -Ahli commanding a substantial fee of £30 Million. Mahrez is currently the highest paid African player.

Mane £650,000

When Mane was at Liverpool, he was one the nightmares for Premier League defenders. Ever since he move to Bayer Munich it was injuries and lack of form, subsiquently he has already sign for Saudi club Al Nassr with huge wages.

Kaliddou Koulibaly £495,000

The former Chelsea player earn a staggering amount of £495,000, making one the highest paid African Footballers.

Mo Sallah £350,000

Sallah is worth the money he earn in Liverpool considering his immersed contribution on club performance.

Thomas Partey £200,000

The Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder earn £200,000 for his input labor.

