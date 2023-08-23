Maguire reportedly rejects Man United 6 Million Euros pay off as he wants 12 Million Euros to leave

Few moments ago, Transfer Live reported that Manchester United Defender, Harry Maguire has rejected the club’s 6 million euros pay off fee as he wants 12 million euros pay off to leave the club.

The Red Devil’s are no longer prioritizing the sales of the England International this summer as they are not ready to meet his demands. Transfer Live reported this on their Official Facebook page today being Wednesday the 23rd day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that few weeks ago, Maguire was reportedly on the verge of joining West Ham United after the club reached full agreement for the transfer of the player. According to reports, The Red Devil’s agreed a fee of around 30 million euros for the player but the deal fell through as Maguire failed to reach personal agreement with the Hammers.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City some couple of years back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a fee reported to be around 80 million euros, his first season at the theater of dreams was a decent one but ever since then, he has been struggling for form.

The England International was immediately dropped to the bench upon the arrival of Dutch tactician, Erik Ten Hag and he was also stripped of the captaincy role some couple of weeks back but despite all this, the player still have no desire of leaving the club. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

