Maguire Missing From Travelling Squad To Play Spurs

Manchester United is gearing up for a crucial encounter in Game Week Two of the Premier League. The team has embarked on a journey to London where they are set to face Tottenham Hotspur, marking one of the most highly anticipated matches of the weekend.

Seeking to secure another set of three points following their contentious 1-0 victory against Wolves on the opening weekend, the Red Devils are acutely aware that a significantly improved performance is necessary to come away with anything positive from the nation’s capital.

However, notable news emerges as Manchester Evening reports the absence of Harry Maguire from the group that traveled south. The 30-year-old defender, who has attracted interest from West Ham in the transfer market, is said to have not joined his fellow United teammates for this fixture. Similarly, Donny van de Beek is also absent from the roster of traveling players.

Erik Ten Hag, on the other hand, has received a substantial boost to his team’s fitness ahead of this intense clash. Despite sustaining an injury that led to his substitution at halftime during the match against Wolves on Monday, Lisandro Martinez has made a full recovery and is fit and ready for action.

Here is the list of Manchester United’s players who have made the trip to face Spurs:

Andre Onana

Dean Henderson

Radek Vitek

Diogo Dalot

Aaron Wan–Bissaka

Raphael Varane

Victor Lindelof

Lisandro Martinez

Luke Shaw

Casemiro

Scott McTominay

Mason Mount

Christian Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes

Facundo Pellistri

Antony

Marcus Rashford

Alejandro Garnacho

Jadon Sancho

Anthony Martial

