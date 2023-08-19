Maguire Missing From Travelling Squad To Play Spurs
Manchester United is gearing up for a crucial encounter in Game Week Two of the Premier League. The team has embarked on a journey to London where they are set to face Tottenham Hotspur, marking one of the most highly anticipated matches of the weekend.
Seeking to secure another set of three points following their contentious 1-0 victory against Wolves on the opening weekend, the Red Devils are acutely aware that a significantly improved performance is necessary to come away with anything positive from the nation’s capital.
However, notable news emerges as Manchester Evening reports the absence of Harry Maguire from the group that traveled south. The 30-year-old defender, who has attracted interest from West Ham in the transfer market, is said to have not joined his fellow United teammates for this fixture. Similarly, Donny van de Beek is also absent from the roster of traveling players.
Erik Ten Hag, on the other hand, has received a substantial boost to his team’s fitness ahead of this intense clash. Despite sustaining an injury that led to his substitution at halftime during the match against Wolves on Monday, Lisandro Martinez has made a full recovery and is fit and ready for action.
Here is the list of Manchester United’s players who have made the trip to face Spurs:
Andre Onana
Dean Henderson
Radek Vitek
Diogo Dalot
Aaron Wan–Bissaka
Raphael Varane
Victor Lindelof
Lisandro Martinez
Luke Shaw
Casemiro
Scott McTominay
Mason Mount
Christian Eriksen
Bruno Fernandes
Facundo Pellistri
Antony
Marcus Rashford
Alejandro Garnacho
Jadon Sancho
Anthony Martial
