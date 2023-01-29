SPORT

Madueke, Chukwuemeka And Fofana Are Among Top 10 Most Expensive Young Signings In Chelsea History

Chelsea have spent more than £450million to sign new Players this season.

Chelsea have spent more than £450million to sign new Players this season. The club signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka and Denis Zakaria last summer while Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana and Malo Gusto have joined them this winter.

The Hierarchy of the West London club has invested in the club by signing World class Players and they have also signed young Players with potential.

Among the Players that Chelsea signed this season, there are 3 Young Players that are among the most expensive Under-21 Signings in Chelsea history.

Christian Pulisic is Chelsea’s most expensive Under-21 Player after the Blues signed him in 2019 for €64million From Borussia Dortmund.

Noni Madueke, Carney Chukwuemeka and David Datro Fofana that Chelsea signed this season made the top 10 list of the most expensive young Players in Chelsea history.

1. Christian Pulisic – €64million

2. Noni Madueke – €35million

3. Oscar – €32million

4. Mikel Obi – €20million

5. Carney Chukwuemeka – €18million

6. Arjen Robben – €18million

7. Romelu Lukaku – €15million

8. Kurt Zouma – €14million

9. Andrey Santos – €12million

10. David Datro Fofana – €12millon

