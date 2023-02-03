Madrid 2-0 VAL: What Fans Are Saying About Paulista After His Tackle On Vinicius

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid reduced the gap with Barcelona after a 2-0 win against Valencia. Goals from Asensio and Vinicius were enough to seal the win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

However, fans have been talking about Militao’s injury, Karim Benzema’s substitution, Dani Ceballos’ display, Vinicius’ 200th game, and the impact of the win on Real Madrid, but this article will focus on what fans are saying after Gabriel Paulista’s tackle on Vinicius Junior. Take a look!

1. Fans Have Described The Tackle As Disgusting.

Note that in the 72nd minute, Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista received a straight red card for a needless tackle on Vinicius. Many fans have described the tackle as very disgusting because he didn’t make any attempt to reach for the ball. On the other hand, some fans believe that Gabriel Paulista should get several games ban because that kind of tackle could lead to serious injuries.

