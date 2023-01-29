Madrid 0-0 RSO: What Fans Are Saying About Vinicius After The Game Ended

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid dominated the game but could find the back of the net. Despite the dominance, Real Madrid lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Photo: Real Madrid VS Real Sociedad || Twitter

However, fans have been reacting to the goalless draw as Barcelona extends its lead at the top of the La Liga table to 5 points. On the other hand, there have been talks about Real Madrid’s wastefulness, but this article will center on what fans at saying about Vinicius after the game ended. Take a look!

Photo: Real Madrid VS Real Sociedad || Twitter

1. Many Fans Believe That Vinicius Wastefulness Cost Real Madrid Two Points.

Photo: Vinicius’ missed chances VS Real Sociedad || Twitter

Against Real Sociedad, Vinicius had three BIG chances to score, but he couldn’t beat the goalkeepers. Because of these misses, many fans believe that the Brazilian winger cost the team the needed win. On the other hand, many fans want Vinicius Junior to work on his finishing because he was very poor against Real Sociedad. Even after attempting many dribbles against Real Sociedad, fans weren’t happy with Vinicius because he failed to score vital goals.

Photo: Some Reactions To Vinicius’ wastefulness against Real Sociedad || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)