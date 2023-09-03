LYN vs PSG: Match Review And Player Ratings

This Sunday night duel between Lyon and PSG concludes Ligue 1 matchday four. Both sides will want to go into the international break with a win, especially after they both started the 2023–24 season slowly.

The start of the Luis Enrique era at PSG hasn’t been great, but Mbappe’s return should provide a much-needed shot in the arm. The team was previously lacking in cutting edge up front, but with Mbappe on the pitch, the team now has a legitimate 30-league goal threat. With a brace, the mercurial Frenchman led his club to a 3-1 victory over RC Lens in their most recent match.

Lyon made a stumbling start to the 2023–24 season. They lost their first two matches for the first time in almost 60 years before drawing 0-0 away at Nice last weekend. Les Gones were quite fortunate to walk away with a point in that match, since they provided little going forward.

It’s a worrying trend for Laurent Blanc’s players, who have struggled to score in the last two weeks.

KICKOFF TIME: Lyon versus PSG match will go down today at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

