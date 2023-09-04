LYN 1:4 PSG: The Best And Worst Players For Paris Saint Germain Against Lyon

In the thrilling encounter between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon, which saw PSG emerge victorious with a resounding 4-0 scoreline, there were standout performances that defined the match.

Best Players

Kylian Mbappe undoubtedly stole the show by netting two crucial goals. His blistering pace and clinical finishing left Lyon’s defense in shambles, demonstrating why he’s considered one of the world’s finest forwards.

Marco Asensio, the Spanish sensation who joined PSG in the recent transfer window, showcased his prowess by notching another goal for the Parisian side. His ability to find space and exploit Lyon’s defensive gaps made him a significant threat throughout the match.

Achraf Hakimi, the marauding right-back turned winger, also made his presence felt by scoring a goal. His versatility and offensive contributions from the back added an extra dimension to PSG’s attack.

Worst Players

Lucas Hernández, the highly-rated defender, struggled to contain Lyon’s attacks and was caught out of position on multiple occasions. His defensive lapses posed a potential threat to PSG’s clean sheet.

Similarly, Milan Škriniar, another defender, had a challenging outing in the first half. His positioning and decision-making left much to be desired, allowing Lyon to create several goal-scoring opportunities.

PSG’s attacking brilliance prevailed over their defensive shortcomings, resulting in a convincing victory over Lyon. While Mbappe, Asensio, and Hakimi shone as the standout performers, Hernández and Škriniar struggled to live up to expectations in the early stages of the game. Nonetheless, PSG’s overall performance was strong enough to secure a comfortable win, reinforcing their status as one of Europe’s footballing powerhouses.

