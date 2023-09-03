LYN 0:4 PSG: The Best And Worst Players For Paris Saint-Germain In The First Half Against Lyon

In the thrilling encounter between Lyon (LYN) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the first half showcased some exceptional individual performances from PSG’s top players. These standout performers played a pivotal role in their team’s dominant 4-0 lead at halftime.

Leading the charge was none other than Kylian Mbappé. The French sensation lived up to his reputation as one of the world’s best forwards by netting two brilliant goals. His blistering pace, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing left Lyon’s defense in shambles and gave PSG an early advantage.

Another standout performer for PSG in the first half was Marco Asensio. The Spanish midfielder showcased his attacking prowess by scoring a crucial goal. Asensio’s vision, creativity, and ability to find pockets of space allowed PSG to maintain control of the midfield and create numerous scoring opportunities.

Surprisingly, one of the goals in the first half came from a defender, Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan full-back not only displayed solid defensive skills but also made incisive runs forward, culminating in a well-taken goal. Hakimi’s versatility and ability to contribute in both defense and attack were evident.

On the flip side, there were a couple of players on PSG who didn’t have the best first half. Lucas Hernández and Milan Škriniar, both defenders, struggled to contain Lyon’s attacking threats. Their lapses in concentration and positioning allowed Lyon to create some dangerous chances, which PSG’s goalkeeper had to bail them out of.

PSG’s first-half performance against Lyon was marked by some exceptional displays from key players like Kylian Mbappé, Marco Asensio, and Achraf Hakimi. These individuals played a significant role in PSG’s commanding 4-0 lead. However, there were some defensive concerns, with Lucas Hernández and Milan Škriniar having a less-than-ideal performance, highlighting the need for improvements in the second half to secure the victory.

Latest5 (

)