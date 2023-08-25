LUT vs CHE: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for a reaction from his Chelsea players when they host Luton Town on Friday night after a painful defeat at West Ham United.

The Blues have not enjoyed the start to the season they had hoped for after another summer of massive investment, with only one point from their first two league games. On paper, welcoming Luton Town to Stamford Bridge appears to be an easy fixture, but nothing in the Premier League is ever simple.

Luton will be rested for their visit to Chelsea. Their Premier League match against Burnley was postponed owing to continuing renovations at Kenilworth Road, giving them two weeks to recover from a dismal 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea is still missing several key players owing to injuries. Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Trevoh Chalobah are all out for an extended amount of time, while Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile are slated to return in September but are still a long way from full fitness.

Carney Chukwuemeka will also be out for an extended period of time after undergoing knee surgery after the West Ham game. He might not return until after the international break in October.

Despite a dreadful debut in which he gave away a penalty and failed to keep control, Moises Caicedo could be set for his first Chelsea start. It will be intriguing to see if new signing Romeo La will be involved, even if only from the bench.

The Blues desperately need a response against Luton Town. Pochettino’s team hasn’t been poor in either of their first two games, but points must be scored sooner rather than later.

Chelsea have shown more creative spark than they did last season under their new manager, with Raheem Sterling in particular looking electrifying against West Ham. However, the Blues have won only one of their last 16 competitive matches.

KICKOFF TIME: Luton Town versus Chelsea match will be played today at 8PM Nigerian time.

