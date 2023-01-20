Luke Shaw’s Center-back Experiment And It’s Impact On Man United’s Defense

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The recent shift of Luke Shaw to the position of center-back has been a surprising development in Manchester United’s winning run. During the Manchester derby, Shaw was selected to play alongside Raphael Varane and played a crucial role in neutralizing the threat posed by Erling Haaland. His performance was highly praised by Bruno Fernandes, who likened him to a new signing.

Even though the Englishman played reverted back to his natural role during the draw against Crystal Palace, Shaw’s success in the centre-back position has not only solidified Manchester United’s defense, but it has also created opportunities for other players within the team. It is important to note that Shaw’s shift to center-back does not necessarily mean that he will be exclusively playing in that position. In fact, in United’s Premier League win against Bournemouth two weeks ago, Shaw demonstrated his versatility by scoring a goal while playing as a left-back. However, it is likely that in the seasons to come, Shaw may transition into the center-back role even more frequently.

This shift is particularly beneficial for Tyrell Malacia, who is gaining more starting opportunities at left-back. Malacia is a young talent with a lot of potential and this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his abilities and establish himself as a regular starter for Manchester United. Additionally, this shift also creates an opportunity for Spanish teenager Alvaro Fernandez, who won United’s reserve player of the year award and is currently on loan at Preston North End in the Championship. Fernandez has made 23 appearances for Preston so far and has four assists to his credit. With Shaw moving to center-back, there may now be an opportunity for him to step up and impress coach Erik ten Hag, potentially featuring at left-back.

It is important to note that this shift is not without its challenges. For players such as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who have been established center-backs for Manchester United, this shift may pose a challenge to their positions within the team. However, it is important to remember that competition within a team is healthy and can lead to an overall improvement in performance.

While Shaw’s shift to center-back may present challenges for some Manchester United players, it also creates opportunities for others, particularly for young talents such as Tyrell Malacia and Alvaro Fernandez. It remains to be seen how this development will ultimately play out, but it is clear that there are now opportunities for these players to showcase their abilities and potentially secure a spot in the first team. It is also important to note that this shift is a testament to Shaw’s versatility and demonstrates his ability to adapt to different positions within the team. It is likely that in the future, Shaw will continue to play a pivotal role in Manchester United’s defense and overall success.

