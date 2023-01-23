Luke Shaw delivers Arsenal admission after Man United’s title hopes dented

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England left-back Luke Shaw acknowledged that title rivals Arsenal “deserve to be at the top” following Sunday’s stunning victory by the Gunners.

The two teams met at the Emirates and played an absolute thriller, with Eddie Nketiah equalizing the score less than 10 minutes after Marcus Rashford had given the visitors the lead.

Then, Bukayo Saka scored a spectacular goal to give the home team the lead, but Lisandro Martinez scored his first goal for United to tie the score.

It was inevitable that someone would emerge as the game’s hero, and it was Arsenal forward Nketiah who did so by scoring from close range to give the Gunners all three points and send the home fans into a frenzy.

United’s players appeared dejected, with Erik ten Hag’s squad defending for their lives for the majority of the final twenty minutes. Arsenal, aided by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey, formed a barrier at the edge of the Red Devils’ penalty area, ensuring that each time Manchester United cleared the ball, it was immediately returned.

While the manner of the victory may have broken United’s hearts, Shaw was honest enough to admit that the warning signs were present and that Arsenal are deserving of their current position as league leaders.

The England international explained to Sky Sports after the game, “I think you have to give them credit for what they have done this season, you know we are only half way but they deserve to be at the top from the way they are playing and how they play.

In just under a decade, the quality of this fixture has diminished as both clubs have recovered from the departures of respective football icons Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, it appears that both Arsenal and United are finally moving in the right direction, as Shaw acknowledged.

“I think the quality of these games now are getting much more, it was a very tough game to be involved in but you know these are the games that every player wants to play in to test themselves against the best.”

Despite the turnaround in fortunes under Ten Hag, some claim United are not in the title race this season.

However, had the Red Devils won on Sunday in North London, the gap would have been reduced to just five points.

Instead, Mikel Arteta’s team now has a 11-point lead over Manchester United and a five-point lead over nearest rival Manchester City.

Given that they’ve already amassed 50 points at the halfway point of the season, Arsenal are astonishingly on track to finish with 100 points.

