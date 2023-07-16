Lukaku’s transfer controversy proves that Belgian striker is disloyal

Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku has been the center of another major transfer controversy in recent weeks due to the fact that Chelsea are trying to sell him off permanently with italian club, Inter Milan reportedly believed to be front-runners to sign him.

However, in a relative and unexpected turn of events, the purported move to Inter Milan looks to have fallen through due to the fact that the Italian club reportedly feel angered and betrayed by Lukaku’s recent actions which is believed to be him talking to other clubs despite declaring openly that Inter Milan is the only club he will sign for.

This reported act is not surprising and only goes to prove the fact of how disloyal Lukaku is as a professional. The Belgian striker behaved in likewise manner while at Chelsea, an attitude that forced the Blues to allow him return to Inter Milan initially on loan this past season. It is now a confirmed fact, Lukaku is not a Footballer to be trusted.

His latest actions looks like it has complicated plans for his permanent exit from Chelsea who themselves are looking to actively sell him as soon as possible. However, it is believed that another Italian club, Juventus have become frontrunners to sign him and they could complete the deal after discussions with Chelsea.

