Lukaku Is Among The Current Top Scorers At Chelsea After Havertz, Mount And Pulisic Leave Chelsea

Belgium Forward Romelu Lukaku might not be a Fan favorite in West London right now but he still holds a great rank at Chelsea. The Former Manchester United Star is definitely not popular among Chelsea Fans at the moment but he’s currently among the top scorers in the squad of the West London club right now.

Chelsea is still looking to sort out Romelu Lukaku’s situation before the beginning of next season as they are seeking for clubs to buy him. The conversation that Chelsea is having with Inter Milan and Juventus for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku has crumbled while the Belgian Star has rejected a transfer to Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Chelsea have been left with arguable no goalscorer this summer as the West London club has parted ways with many first team Players this summer.

The West London club has sold many of their top scorers this summer as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta, who were the all-time leading goalscorer in the team before this summer, have all left this summer.

With 33 goals and 32 goals, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were the first and second Players respectively with most goals while they are followed by Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta.

After their exit, Callum Hudson-Odoi is the current Player with highest number of goals in Chelsea. The England International has scored 16 goals for Chelsea. He’s followed by Romelu Lukaku, who has scored 15 goals for Chelsea.

