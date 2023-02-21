Luka Modric Reveals His Chat With Madrid Defender On The Bench During The 2022 UCL Tie Against PSG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has revealed his conversation with Dani Carvajal on the bench during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against PSG in 2021. Los Blancos made for a memorable victory when they won with a final score of 3-2. The Parisians took a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema then scored a remarkable hat-trick to send his team into the quarterfinals.

However, when PSG took a 1-0 lead in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, Real Madrid’s hopes of progressing were in doubt. However, Modric is always happy to talk to teammate Carlos Carvajal. He spoke to BT Sport about Los Blancos’ glory in the 2022 Champions League.

“That game, like the first leg, I remember we lost 1-0. “We played well, but the coach sent me away.”

Modric was substituted in the 82nd minute before Kylian Mbappe scored 90+4. The Croatian midfielder continued:

“And I’m sitting (on the bench) with Daniel Carvajal. And I told him before the goal that we were going to kill them at the Bernabeu. I know that at the Bernabeu we have to open the match. “We have to show our attacking qualities.”

Mbappe scored another goal in the second leg at the Bernabeu to make Real Madrid’s chances of beating the Ligue 1 giants even more chaotic. However, Benzema stole his compatriot’s performance as Los Blancos actually “killed” Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Carlo Ancelotti’s teachers and students won the Champions League for the 14th time. They did it spectacularly with incredible wins over Chelsea (5-4) and Manchester City (6-5) en route to the final. Vinicius Junior knocked out Madrid’s winners Liverpool at the Stade de France in the final to claim the European Championship.

