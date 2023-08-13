Longest-serving players at Chelsea at the moment

Chelsea has undergone a major player exodus this summer aiming to rejuvenate their squad following a disappointing season. This has resulted in a shortage of long-serving players with the majority of the team being acquired within the last two seasons.

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is currently the longest-serving player at Stamford Bridge. Despite his hefty price tag of €80 million, the Spaniard has made significant contributions to the team. Known for his penalty-saving skills, he played a crucial role in Chelsea’s triumph in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup saving two penalties.

2. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Having made his debut in 2018 under former coach Maurizio Sarri, he has not managed to establish himself as a regular player. Despite being compared to the likes of Eden Hazard in the past, the English player has fallen short of expectations and currently holds a diminished role within the club. After a season-long loan at Bayer Leverkusen, he has returned to Chelsea but rumors suggest he has been made available for sale in the current transfer market.

3. Reece James

At just 23, James has already established himself as one of the more experienced players in Chelsea’s first-team squad. He emerged from the club’s Cobham Academy and made his debut in 2019 when a transfer ban compelled the team to rely on their promising academy graduates. His unwavering dedication hard work and love for the club have endeared him to the fans who see him as a potential future leader.

4. Ben Chilwell

Chelsea made a significant signing in the summer of 2020-21 by acquiring the services of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for a reported £50 million. The left-back proved instrumental in the team’s victorious run in the 2021 Champions League marking his first major trophy win. Unfortunately, Chilwell suffered from a hamstring injury during the previous season which caused him to miss 15 games out of the 30 he played.

Anike (

)