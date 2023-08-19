Liverpool’s XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed Team News, Predicted Lineup And Injury Latest

Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged his uncertainty regarding whether Wataru Endo will be eligible to make his debut for Liverpool in their upcoming match against Bournemouth tomorrow.

Liverpool has secured the services of the Japan international midfielder through a £16.2 million deal. There is a possibility that he could be immediately integrated into the starting lineup to bolster the midfield’s defensive solidity. However, Endo’s availability hinges on the successful completion of the necessary paperwork within a tight timeframe.

The Premier League set a Friday noon deadline for clubs to register players for the weekend’s fixtures, leaving Liverpool with little room to finalize Endo’s registration.

In the season opener against Chelsea, Liverpool’s midfield trio of Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai appeared defensively vulnerable. Regardless of Endo’s eligibility, changes in the lineup might be considered.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, both of whom entered the field as substitutes in the Chelsea match, are prospective contenders for inclusion in the starting lineup.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined due to ongoing recovery from long-term injuries. On Friday, Klopp mentioned that they are “close, but not ready yet.”

Upfront, Darwin Nunez is competing for the position in place of Diogo Jota after an ineffective performance against Chelsea. Additionally, teenager Ben Doak stands as an intriguing option for Klopp. Doak had replaced a visibly displeased Mohamed Salah in the previous game.

The anticipated Liverpool starting lineup is as follows: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Injury list: Thiago, Bajcetic.

Endo’s eligibility remains uncertain.

The match is scheduled for 3pm BST on Saturday, August 19, 2023, and will take place at Anfield.

