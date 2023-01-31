Liverpool’s Stat This Season Compared To Their Stat Last Season Shows How Much They Have Declined

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool have declined considerably in performance since the beginning of this season. The Reds have dropped in form and are struggling to put on Impressive performances under Jurgen Klopp. The manager helped the team win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season. Liverpool also came second in the premier league title race last season and they finished as runners-up in the UEFA Champions league.

The Reds have already lost more games this season than they did last season. Liverpool may still lose more matches before the end of this season following their poor performance against Brighton.

Liverpool lost just four matches last season in all competitions. They have already lost nine games this season.

The Reds have lost nine games in 31 matches this season, they lost just four games in 63 matches across all competitions last season.

Liverpool also sits 9th on the premier league table this season and it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will help the team finish top four this season. The Reds spent a lot of money on signing Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. However, the two players are currently among the worst signings in the premier league.

