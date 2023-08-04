Liverpool’s Preseason Woes Reveal Their Vulnerability At The Back — Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool’s preseason campaign has left fans less than satisfied, highlighting some pressing issues that manager Jurgen Klopp must address promptly. The team managed to secure only two wins out of five preseason games, all against smaller teams except for Bayern Munich.

While their attacking prowess was evident, with 15 goals scored in these matches and standout performances from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nüñez, the defensive aspect of their game has been a major concern. Their inability to keep their opponents at bay has sparked negative reactions from loyal supporters.

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson, who is a former Liverpool player, took to his verified Twitter handle to express his concern about the team’s vulnerability at the back. Liverpool’s defence conceded a worrying 10 goals in just four games, managing only one clean sheet. He emphasized that Klopp faces a pressing quandary in strengthening the defensive fortifications, as the upcoming 2023/2024 season could suffer dire repercussions if left unaddressed.

Liverpool’s quest for glory in the Premier League commences with a challenging fixture against Chelsea in the opening game of the 2023/2024 season. The team aims to secure the coveted trophy for the second time under Jurgen Klopp’s management. With the defensive issues brought to light during the preseason, all eyes will be on Klopp and his tactical adjustments as they strive for triumph in the highly competitive league.

