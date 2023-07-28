SPORT

Liverpool’s Potential Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Liverpool have parted ways with English player Henderson. Saudi club Al-Ettifaq have signed Henderson from Liverpool for a fee of £12 million bringing an end to his 12-year stay at Anfield.

The 33-year-old captained Liverpool winning different titles with the club including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The Reds are reportedly looking to bring in Southampton star La for £45 million. Mail Sport reported earlier this week that the club were preparing a revised bid for La after their opening offer of £34m plus £4m was rejected.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on signing La this summer inorder to reinforce their squad ahead of next season competitions.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both joined the Reds for a huge fee this summer. Fabinho has also been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad this summer.

Here Is How Liverpool Could Lineup Next Season

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are the forwards while Thiago Alcantara, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are the midfielders. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahim Konate, Virgil Van Dijk and Robertson are the defenders while Alisson is the Goalkeeper.

