Liverpool’s Possible Next Season Lineup That Could See Them Contend For The EPL Title

Liverpool Football Club have been able to complete a few impressive transfer deals this summer to enhance the quality of their present team. The Anfield Giants completed the signing of both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively. These two midfielders have been brought into Liverpool’s present squad to help in improving the team’s plays from the middle of the park and also strengthen their competing ability in all competitions next season.

Well, without further ado, I will be sharing Liverpool’s possible next-season lineup that could see them contend genuinely for the Premier League title so let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker.

Obviously, Alisson Becker will most likely remain Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper next season since there isn’t a major competition for him in that position.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Vigil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Trent Alexander Arnold.

This same defensive setup might carry on till next season for Liverpool since there haven’t been any move by the club to replace any player on this list.

Midfielders: Romeo La, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Fabinho have been on a major decline for Liverpool recently so Romeo La from Southampton has been considered by the club to be his possible replacement next season. If Romeo La eventually gets signed by Liverpool, the Belgian International will play in the deep midfield role partnering with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Forwards: Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah.

This frontline of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah might carry on for Liverpool next season since it looks well-balanced and also threatening.

Can Liverpool win the Premier League next season with this starting lineup? Kindly let us know by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)