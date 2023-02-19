Liverpool’s Next Seven Games in All Competitions: Can They Continue Their Resurgence?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool is back to winning ways in the English Premier League after getting a 2-0 win against Everton and a statement win against Newcastle United. The 2-0 win against Newcastle United has given Jurgen Klopp’s men hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season. As things stand, they are seven points behind the top four.

However, their last two wins would be useless if they don’t continue winning games. They would be back in action in the Champions League as we witness a repeat of last season’s Champions League final. Liverpool would be hosting the Spanish La Liga side in the first leg of the tie.

After this, Jurgen Klopp’s side would be back in English Premier League action when they take on Crystal Palace in their last game of February.

Action would resume on the 1st of March when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in another English Premier League game. They would have an eye on taking revenge after they were beaten 3-0 win the first leg of the same tie at the Molineux Stadium.

The Kops would then take on their fierce rival, Manchester United in the English Premier League. This is followed by an away game against Bournemouth.

Liverpool would then travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid on the 15th of March. Jurgen Klopp’s men would then round up March with an English Premier League game against Fulham three days later.

