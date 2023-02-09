This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Here are Liverpool’s next seven games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams:

13TH FEBRUARY – EVERTON (HOME)

Jurgen Klopp and his men will face Everton at Anfield in their next English Premier League game. The last time both teams met, the match ended in a goalless draw.

18TH FEBRUARY – NEWCASTLE (AWAY)

Liverpool will lock horns next with Newcastle United and the last time both teams met, the game ended 2-nil in favor of the Reds.

21ST FEBRUARY – REAL MADRID (HOME)

The Reds will play at home in the UEFA Champions League against current winners, Real Madrid. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 1-0 victory in favor of the Spanish giants.

25TH FEBRUARY – CRYSTAL PALACE (AWAY)

Liverpool’s next game will see them lock horns with Crystal Palace away from home. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

1ST MARCH – WOLVES (HOME)

Jurgen Klopp and his men will lock horns next with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 3-0 victory in favor of Liverpool.

5TH MARCH – MANCHESTER UNITED (HOME)

Liverpool will play host to Erik ten Hag’s men in the Premier League and the last time both teams met, the game ended 2-1in favor of the Red Devils.

11TH MARCH – BOURNEMOUTH (AWAY)

Klopp and his men will travel away to play Bournemouth and the last time both teams met the game ended 9-0 in favor of Liverpool.

