Liverpool’s Next Nine Games in All Competitions: Can They Turn Their Poor Form Around?

No one can accurately tell what is wrong with Liverpool currently. The Merseyside club is in shambolic form and a 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on matchday 22 further showed this.

Jurgen Klopp would have his eyes on the next set of games, hoping that his team would rise to the occasion and finally put their poor form behind them.

The next game for Liverpool is a home game against rivals, Everton in the Merseyside derby. This is followed by another tough game against Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s men are currently in the race for Champions League qualification and a win against them would be a great boost for Liverpool.

After the Newcastle United game, the Reds would take on Real Madrid in a repeat of last season’s final. The first leg would be at home while the second will be away from home.

After the first leg, Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Crystal Palace. They would then be presented with a chance to get revenge against Wolverhampton Wanderers when both sides meet in the English Premier League on March 1st.

After the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers comes their biggest game of the season so far. This is the game against rivals, Manchester United. The Red Devils won the first leg and Liverpool would be looking to take revenge for that loss.

Below are the next nine games of Liverpool in all competitions:

