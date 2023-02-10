Liverpool’s next games may see them drop crucial points to Everton and Newcastle

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In this article, we will take a look at Liverpool’s upcoming games in the league, including. The tough one against Everton. I think, Liverpool will drop points because of the Injury concerns and inconsistency of some players.

Liverpool VS Everton.

Liverpool’s return to Premier League action when they take on Everton on Monday evening. Jürgen Klopp’s men must bounce back to winning ways to finish top four ending of the season. The match will be one of the most st exciting games of the season as both sides will be looking to secure all three points in the league.

Liverpool VS Newcastle United.

Newcastle United is going head-to-head with Liverpool in the crucial encounter of the season. Jürgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to extend their winning record to finish top four in the league, ending of the season. The Premier League game between Liverpool and Newcastle will be one of the most difficult games as both sides will battle to secure all points.

