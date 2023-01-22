Liverpool’s Next Four Matches In All Competitions Including A Tough Game Against Newcastle.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Reds extended their winless run to three matches after they played out a goalless draw against Chelsea in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Merseyside based club Liverpool were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous home records against Chelsea.

Photo Credit: Google

The English Premier League giants Liverpool were fast in distributing passes but they struggled to link-up well with their attacking players.

After their home draw against Chelsea, they will travel away to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league match.

Photo Credit: Google

The Reds approached the second-half in a defensive way as they struggled to maintain their attacking momentum all through the match.

After their 0 – 0 draw against Chelsea, they still sit 9th position on the league standings behind the likes of Fulham and Brentford.

Photo Credit: Google

Let’s take a look at Man United’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. BRIGHTON VS LIVERPOOL: The cup encounter between both clubs is scheduled to take place at Amex Stadium.

2. WOLVES VS LIVERPOOL: It’s an EPL match and will be played at Molineux Stadium.

Photo Credit: Google

3. LIVERPOOL VS EVERTON: The derby match between both clubs Will be played on the 13th of February, 2023.

4. NEWCASTLE VS CHELSEA: It’s an English Premier League match and is scheduled to take place on the 18th of February, 2023.

aspect76 (

)