Liverpool’s Next Five Games in All Competitions: Can They Win Them All?

Liverpool is at risk of not qualifying for the Champions League this season thanks to their poor form and the impressive form of Manchester United and Newcastle United. A top-four challenge looks like a distant dream currently given that Jurgen Klopp’s men are ninth in the English Premier League table and ten points behind Manchester United, who are fourth on the league table. If they are to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, their next four English Premier League games would be highly instrumental.

On the 4th of February, the Merseyside club takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home. The game would be played at 4 pm. This is a must-win game for Liverpool if they are to get closer to the top four. Nine days later, they would be bracing themselves for the Merseyside derby against Everton. Everton is currently struggling in the English Premier League and has changed their manager. This makes a win in the game possible. The match would be played at Anfield at 9 pm.

This is followed by a game that could determine Liverpool’s top-four chances this season. Newcastle United would host Jurgen Klopp’s men on the 18th of February at 6:30 pm. Eddie Howe’s men are in top form and are currently occupying the third position on the log. A win for Liverpool against Newcastle United would help close the gap to the top four considerably.

Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 before playing against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League away from home on the 25th of February at 8:45 pm.

Liverpool is not in great form currently, however, they have the ability to win at least the games against Everton, who are also struggling, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace. The match against Real Madrid would be a great test for Jurgen Klopp’s side but they would have an eye on revenging their 1-0 loss in the final of last season’s edition of the competition.

Can Liverpool win all the games?

