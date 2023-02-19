Liverpool’s Next 5 Games in the English Premier League: Can Klopp’s Team Break Into the Top 4?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Slowly but steadily, we have begun to see the Liverpool we are all familiar with. After a very poor start to the season, Liverpool is now back to winning ways. After a run of four losses and two draws in seven games in all competitions, Jurgen Klopp’s men have won their last two games against Everton and Newcastle United.

This has presented the Merseyside club with a very good chance of qualifying for the top four despite their poor start to the season.

Currently, Liverpool is occupying the eighth position. However, they are just seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur who are occupying the final Champions League spot.

Liverpool has a chance to get back in the race for the top four if they perform well in their next five games in the English Premier League. The Kops would be facing Crystal Palace in their last English Premier League game of the month.

This will be swiftly followed by the return leg of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool lost the first leg 3-0 but this time around, they would be playing at Anfield Stadium. This gives them a better chance of getting a win.

The next game would be against Manchester United four days later. The game would also be played at Anfield Stadium. It would be a tough one for the Kops as the Red Devils are currently in top form.

The next two English Premier League games for Liverpool would be against Bournemouth and Fulham. A win in both games would take Liverpool closer to the top four.

